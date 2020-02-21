Kyle Busch dominates Las Vegas to win Gander Trucks race

Kyle Busch swept both stages and led 108 of the 134 laps Friday night en route to his first NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series win of the 2020 season at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

Steering his No. 51 Kyle Busch Motorsports Toyota to Victory Lane, Busch had a 5.958-second advantage over runner-up and polesitter Johnny Sauter as the Strat 200 checkered flag waved. Austin Hill was then third, followed by reigning Truck Series champion Matt Crafton and Ben Rhodes to round out the top five. Zane Smith, Todd Gilliland, Tanner Gray, Stewart Friesen and Sheldon Creed completed the top-10 finishers.

LAS VEGAS: Unofficial results

This marked Busch’s 57th Gander Trucks career win. The reigning NASCAR Cup Series champion has won the last seven events entered, including all five last year.

As Busch placed first in both stages, Christian Eckes was right behind him each time. Johnny Sauter was third in Stage 1, while Ross Chastain was third in Stage 2.

Eckes ultimately came in 23rd after an early final-stage wreck. Chastain wound up 14th.

Busch actually pulled away from Creed with 35 laps to go and held onto the lead the rest of the way. Creed was challenging for the top spot on the final restart, which came four laps prior, trading the lead back and forth.

Up next, the Truck Series heads to the Georgia 200 on March 14 at Atlanta Motor Speedway (1:30 p.m. ET, FS1).