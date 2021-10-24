Kyle Busch: ‘We are definitely not out of it’ after Kansas
Kyle Busch recaps a rough day at Kansas Speedway and looks ahead to the elimination race at Martinsville Speedway.
Hendrick Motorsports No. 9 driver Chase Elliott reflects on a second-place finish on pit road at Kansas Speedway.
Full results from Sunday's NASCAR Cup Series playoff race at Kansas Speedway and the updated Cup playoff standings.
Though Chase Elliott and Denny Hamlin were unable to run the high line as fast as winner Kyle Larson at Kansas, they're in good shape with top fives.
Sunday afternoon’s NASCAR Cup Series Hollywood Casino 400 (coverage on NBCSN/NBC Sports App, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio) was delayed for 28 minutes by wet weather at Kansas Speedway. Caution came out for weather on Lap 11, and after a brief downpour, cars were brought down pit road and the red flag displayed. Pole sitter Kyle […]
Investors in Digital World Acquisition Corp. reportedly sold their shares after finding out the SPAC was merging with Trump Media & Technology Group.
Kyle Larson is now on his second three-race win streak of 2021 after winning Sunday's Cup Series playoff Round of 8 race at Kansas Speedway.
Kyle Larson did the heavy-lifting on Sunday, leading nine different times for a race-high 130 laps, ultimately crossing the finish line a hefty 3.619-seconds ahead of the field to earn a NASCAR Cup Series-best ninth win of the season (15th of his career) in the Hollywood Casino 400 at Kansas Speedway. It is the third […]
Chase Elliott did everything in his power to catch Kansas Speedway race winner Kyle Larson, but a late wall scrape sealed his fate. After passing Kevin Harvick for second place as the laps wound down in Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series Round of 8 middle race at Kansas, it appeared Elliott had the speed to track […]
Wrap-up of races at the Kansas Speedway. Kyle Larson won the NASCAR Cup race, leading a race-high 130 laps and scoring his ninth 2021 victory. (Stan Szeto-USA TODAY Sports)
Playoff drivers Kyle Busch, Brad Keselowski, Martin Truex Jr. and Ryan Blaney all found trouble early Sunday in the Hollywood Casino 400 at Kansas Speedway. RELATED: Standings after Kansas | Playoff Pulse heading to Martinsville Busch‘s No. 18 Camry was the first with an issue after contacting the outside wall exiting Turn 2 on Lap 22, […]
