Defending champion Kyle Busch eliminated from NASCAR Playoffs

Disaster stuck for NASCAR Cup Series playoff driver Kyle Busch in the closing laps of Stage 2 in Sunday‘s Round of 12 elimination race at the Charlotte Motor Speedway Roval — and while the driver rallied, it ultimately wasn’t enough to advance to the Round of 8.

Following a restart with two laps remaining in Stage 2, Busch made contact with Clint Bowyer’s No. 14 Ford with the left-front fender on the No. 18 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota in Turn 3. The incident cut Busch‘s left-front tire, forcing him to slowly nurse his car back to pit road for repairs.

RELATED: Who’s in, out

Busch entered the Bank of America Roval 400 ninth in the playoff standings, 21 points below Alex Bowman on the cutline. The defending champion faced elimination from the postseason in the Round of 12 finale. He earned no points in Stages 1 and 2 to help his cause for advancement, but inherited the lead late on a pit strategy call, staying out instead of pitting for tires.

Erik Jones and Chase Elliott ultimately tracked down and passed Busch, who later was forced to pit for fuel with two laps remaining. He finished 30th.

Busch is the first defending champion in the elimination era to not advance out of the Round of 12 in the season following his championship.