Adam Stevens fined $10,000 for Phoenix penalty

Kyle Busch won Sunday’s TicketGuardian 500 NASCAR Cup race at Phoenix, but on Monday crew chief Adam Stevens was fined $10,000 by NASCAR for a safety violation found during post-race inspection.

Stevens was penalized for violating Sections 10.9.10.4 of the NASCAR Rule Book regarding Tires and Wheels: lug nut(s) not properly installed.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

That was the only penalty assessed on the Cup side.

There were two penalties – both also for lug nut violations – assessed to Xfinity Series teams following Saturday’s iK9 Service Dog 200:

* Taylor Moore, crew chief of the No. 8 Chevrolet driven by runner-up Ryan Truex, was fined $5,000 for lug nut(s) violation.

* Timothy Goulet, crew chief of the No. 74 Chevrolet driven by Mike Harmon, was also fined $5,000 for lug nut(s) violation.

Follow @JerryBonkowski