3
Staff Report
·1 min read
Kyle Busch crashes out in second stage at Kansas

Kyle Busch saw an early exit from Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series race at Kansas Speedway, sustaining significant damage in a crash at the end of the second stage.

Busch had an eventful day in Sunday’s AdventHealth 400, rallying from early pit-road issues and a bumping duel with Ross Chastain. But his day ended after just 162 of the scheduled 267 laps after his No. 8 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet crashed into the inside retaining wall on the backstretch.

The field had just restarted after an incident involving Christopher Bell. Busch was running in close position behind Brad Keselowski’s No. 6 Ford when the field jammed up, and his No. 8 veered toward the apron.

“Oh, it’s done. … It’s broke,” Busch told his No. 8 crew as he climbed out under his own power. He was evaluated and released from the infield care center.

