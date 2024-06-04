Kyle Busch crashes during Indy tire test

Kyle Busch crashed during a Goodyear tire test Tuesday at Indianapolis Motor Speedway, a team spokesperson confirmed to NBC Sports.

Busch was evaluated and released, the team spokesperson confirmed. The team will not return for Wednesday's tire test.

Denny Hamlin is among those taking part in the tire test for the July 21 Cup race on the oval at Indianapolis. NBC will broadcast that race.

Busch fell out of a playoff spot after finishing 35th in last weekend's race at World Wide Technology Raceway. Busch was racing Kyle Larson for seventh on the final lap of the second stage when they made contact. Larson spun and hit Busch's car, sending it into the wall.

Busch is winless in his last 36 races, tying the longest drought in his Cup career.

The two-time Cup champion has finished outside the top 25 in three of the last six races. He is 20 points behind Chris Buescher, who holds the final playoff spot with 11 races left in the regular season.

The series heads this weekend to Sonoma Raceway.