Can Kyle Busch count Skittles faster than NASCAR’s kid reporter?
NASCAR kid reporter Lacey Caroline squares off against Kyle Busch to see who can count the most Skittles in 30 seconds.
There are now 6 head coaching vacancies
Russell Wilson's audible was worth six figures to his teammate.
Washington rookie defensive end Chase Young called out Tom Brady ahead of their playoff matchup, and Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians had the perfect response.
Eagles defensive tackle Fletcher Cox responded to an angry Eli Manning who was livid that Philadelphia pulled quarterback Jalen Hurts for Nate Sudfeld
Cincinnati Bengals QB Joe Burrow shares his thoughts on the Zac Taylor news.
There are too many words that can describe what the Philadelphia Eagles did on Sunday Night Football against the Washington Football Team. But there is one word that can’t be in Philly’s vocabulary after what transpired in this pitiful game: integrity.
Myles Garrett showed a lot of class at the end of this week's game.
The New York Jets could help the Cincinnati Bengals big time in the 2021 NFL draft.
Damian Lillard, Andre Iguodala, Kevin Love, Donovan Mitchell, Ja Morant and other NBA players reacted to Steph Curry's career-high 62 point performance vs the Portland Trail Blazers.
John Wolford is the first QB ever to accomplish this rare feat.
College football’s eventful 2020 season is coming to a close with the upcoming national championship game between Alabama and Ohio State at Miami’s Hard Rock Stadium next Monday.
It’s become the worst-kept secret in NFL circles that the Jaguars coaching job will go to Urban Meyer if he wants it. As of Sunday, the question was whether he wants it. If he wants it, he’ll want to be paid for it. Handsomely. A league source tells PFT that Meyer is looking for $12 [more]
Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady's assault on the NFL record book continued in Sunday's Week 17 regular season finale versus the Atlanta Falcons.
The Mets have interest in signing free agent center fielder George Springer. Here's where things stand with Springer's market...
DeAndre Jordan joined the Nets in a package with stars Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving.
Antonio Brown still has an advocate in Tom Brady, who helped his Buccaneers teammate earn a nice bonus late in Sunday's season finale.
The real season begins next weekend when the NFL playoffs kickoff with a Wild Card triple header on Saturday and Sunday, including Tom Brady's first postseason game with the Buccaneers.
Philadelphia is aware of Wentz's discomfort, but those close to the team claim that it will put a hefty asking price on its former franchise quarterback.
Apparently tackling the quarterback is now illegal.
Buffalo Bills to hold tryout with quarterback Chad Kelly.