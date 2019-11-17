Kyle Busch corrals second career Monster Energy Series title with win at Miami

Kyle Busch picked a good time to end a 21-race winless drought, taking first place in Sunday’s Ford EcoBoost 400 at Homestead-Miami Speedway to win the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series championship. Busch beat out fellow Championship 4 contenders Martin Truex Jr., Kevin Harvick and Denny Hamlin to win his second career Monster Energy Series title.

It was Busch’s 56th career Monster Energy Series win, his fifth of the 2019 season and his second at Homestead-Miami Speedway. Busch, the regular-season champion, finished 4.578 seconds ahead of Truex in second place. Erik Jones, Harvick and Joey Logano rounded out the top five. Hamlin came home in 10th place after experiencing overheating in the final stage caused by tape put on the grille during a pit stop.

Busch was the first of the Championship 4 drivers to come to pit road with 58 laps to go. Hamlin came with him, but Truex and Harvick stayed out and ended up losing time. It was on that pit stop that Hamlin’s crew applied the fateful piece of tape to the grille. It wasn’t the only mistake among the Championship 4 during the tense action.

A mistake on pit road also cost Truex in Stage 2 when the wrong tires were put on the front of his car. He had to return to pit road to get the problem fixed, and that put him a lap down.

But 13 laps later, a caution for an incident involving John Hunter Nemechek got Truex back on the lead lap. The mistake occurred after Truex had a dominant car early, leading 59 of the first 80 laps to capture Stage 1.

Busch took Stage 2 after battling with Harvick down the stretch in that session. Truex powered his way all the way back up to fourth place in Stage 2, despite the pit-road miscue.

