Kyle Busch on contract status beyond 2022: 'Ask Joe Gibbs'

TALLADEGA, Ala. — Kyle Busch was a man of few words Saturday at Talladega Superspeedway when discussing his future in NASCAR.

The current driver of the No. 18 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota is not guaranteed another season after the 2022 slate wraps in November. His longtime, primary sponsor, M&M‘s, announced back in December 2021 this year would be its last in the sport. Mars‘ relationship with NASCAR dates back to 1998.

“I‘m not getting antsy about it,” Busch said. “If it happens, it happens. If it don‘t, it don‘t. Goodbye.”

RELATED: Bell, Truex 1-2 in qualifying | Weekend schedule

Busch signed a multiyear contract extension with Joe Gibbs Racing in 2019. Exact term length was not disclosed. The 39-year-old has been with the organization since 2008.

Questions regarding the status of Busch‘s standing were redirected toward the team owner.

“Ask Joe Gibbs,” Busch said.

Busch is NASCAR‘s only multi-time champion in the garage right now, and both titles came during his ongoing run with Joe Gibbs Racing — 2015 and 2019. He captured his 60th career win just last weekend on Bristol Motor Speedway‘s dirt track. That guarantees him a spot in the 2022 NASCAR Playoffs; there are still 16 races until then, starting with Sunday‘s GEICO 500 at Talladega (3 p.m. ET on FOX, MRN and SiriusXM).

The No. 18 will line up 12th for the Talladega spring event, and BetMGM places the 2008 spring Talladega winner at 18-1 odds to win (as of early Saturday).

When pushed more about his career outlook, Busch couldn‘t see himself anywhere besides Joe Gibbs Racing. He also wouldn‘t use the word ‘retire’ to describe his possible predicament.

“I would say I lost my ride,” Busch said, “(like) Cole Trickle once said.”

Other racing series aren‘t on the table either.

“No,” Busch said, “I‘ll probably be Brexton Busch‘s truck driver.”