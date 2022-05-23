Kyle Busch collects Ross Chastain, Chase Elliott in heavy-impact wreck
Kyle Busch collects Ross Chastain and Chase Elliott in heavy-impact wreck during Sunday's All-Star Race at Texas Motor Speedway.
Take a look at Ross Chastain's in-car camera view of the wreck with Kyle Busch and Chase Elliott during Sunday's All-Star Race at Texas Motor Speedway.
A wild crash took out All-Star Race favorites Kyle Busch, Ross Chastain and Chase Elliott before the end of the second stage Sunday night at Texas.
Ross Chastain says he picked the wrong lane when trying to avoid Kyle Busch's slowed No. 18 car, which triggered a wreck that knocked both drivers from the NASCAR All-Star Race.
Check out the full results after Ryan Blaney's All-Star Race victory Sunday at Texas Motor Speedway, where he held off Denny Hamlin and Austin Cindric.
Ryan Blaney took home the $1 million prize at Texas Motor Speedway, capturing the win after a last-second caution sent the event to overtime.
Ryan Blaney wins the 2022 NASCAR All-Star Race in a wild overtime finish at Texas Motor Speedway.
The NASCAR All-Stars during qualifying Saturday night were the pit crew members for Kyle Busch, who earned the pole for the annual $1 million non-points exhibition race. Busch won the final round of an unusual elimination bracket involving the pit crews doing a four-tire pit stop when he beat Ryan Blaney to the finish line.
Check out what was on the minds of the drivers following the 2022 NASCAR All-Star Race at Texas Motor Speedway on Sunday night.
Scott Dixon is the pole-sitter for the 106th Indianapolis 500. Here is the 33-car starting lineup competing at Indianapolis Motor Speedway in 2022.
Jimmie Johnson's decision to drive his qualifying run aggressively didn't pay off Sunday.