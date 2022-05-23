Kyle Busch collects Ross Chastain, Chase Elliott in heavy-impact wreck

Reuters

Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett's chief of staff resigned on Monday, less than two weeks after another senior aide bolted in a double blow to a leader who has yet to complete his first year in power and is due to host U.S. President Joe Biden soon. A statement from the prime minister's office gave no reason for the departure of Tal Gan Zvi after a decade at Bennett's side. Israeli media have reported feuding among Bennett's inner circle as his political fortunes appear increasingly tenuous.