Kyle Busch collected by Brad Keselowski, prematurely exits Darlington throwback race

Kyle Busch wrecked out in Stage 2 of Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series Goodyear 400 at Darlington Raceway.

Busch’s No. 18 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota got caught up in the wake of Brad Keselowski blowing a tire on his No. 6 RFK Racing Ford. Busch was running fifth, while Keselowski was 22nd. The incident happened on Lap 167 of 293 and came after Busch led twice for 19 laps.

“Just the (No.) 6 car blew a right-front tire off of (Turn) 2 and I had nowhere to go, just got collected up and something not of our doing, but it’s frustrating for having a good M&M’s Camry,” Busch told FOX Sports.

“It was nice to be running top five, lead some laps there, and it just felt like we’re trying to hone in on the setup — the short run versus the long run — and where we want it to be good and what all was going to pay dividends at the end of the day. But oh well.”

Busch nursed his car to pit road, only to park it at the entrance of the garage and walk off. As it runs, Busch is listed 33rd of 36 on the results sheet. Keselowski, 34th.

At the end of Stage 1, which wrapped on Lap 90, Busch was fourth. He qualified fifth.

This marks Busch’s second DNF through 12 races. His other came at Atlanta Motor Speedway, also due to a wreck. Busch has a win to his name from Bristol Motor Speedway’s dirt race, so he already earned a NASCAR Playoffs berth. He entered Sunday’s race ranked fourth in the standings, 65 points behind leader Chase Elliott from Hendrick Motorsports.

