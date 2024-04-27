Kyle Busch claims first pole of 2024 at Dover
Kyle Busch in the No. 8 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet will lead the Cup Series field to the green flag at Dover Motor Speedway.
Poor shooting plagued the Cleveland Cavaliers in a 112–89 loss to the Orlando Magic in Game 4 of their first-round NBA playoff series.
Chelsea's loss to Barcelona in the Women's Champions League semifinals came with one positive side effect, from an American perspective: Emma Hayes will take the USWNT head coaching job a week sooner.
Anthony Edwards dropped 36 points in Phoenix.
Tyrese Haliburton hit a floater with 1.1 seconds left in overtime to give the Indiana Pacers a 121–118 win over the Milwaukee Bucks. The Pacers lead their first-round playoff series two games to one.
The Patriots have a new receiver to go with their new quarterback.
Atlanta Falcons first-round draft pick Michael Penix Jr. said quarterback Kirk Cousins called him after he was picked No. 8 overall in one of the 2024 NFL Draft's more puzzling selections.
The NFL will allow players to wear protective Guardian Caps during games beginning with the 2024 season. The caps were previously mandated for practices.
Green won two Super Bowls with the franchise and was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2008.
Dalton Del Don examines stats that are likely warping our perception of some slumping fantasy baseball performers.
The Thunder did No. 1 seed things. The Celtics not so much.
The decision ends one of the more pressing issues for the CFP Management Committee this week in Dallas.
It's not just that the Angels star is once again healthy and demolishing baseballs. He's also stealing more in 2024 than he has in years.
The Timberwolves are rolling even when their All-Stars struggle.
The Colts owner was hospitalized in December after police responded to what they called a suspected overdose at his home.
Concluding our 'teams that will shape the Draft' series, Matt Harmon and Fantasy Pro's Thor Nystrom look at the QB needy teams outside the top ten - Minnesota, Denver, Las Vegas - as well as teams inside the top ten that could be wild cards - New York Giants, Tennessee Titans and New York Jets.
Dan Devine and Seerat Sohi from The Ringer break down the first few games of the NBA Playoffs by using press conference clichés.
Elly De La Cruz has been scorching to start the fantasy baseball season — but is there an end in sight? Dalton Del Don gives his take on that and more.
Imagine a scenario where the Vikings trade up to draft Drake Maye, putting him in the same division with Caleb Williams and Jordan Love. Isn't that fun?
The Nuggets now hold a 2-0 series lead over the Lakers.
Here are the five biggest takeaways from the NBA's playoff blowout weekend, plus a power ranking of all eight Game 1 results from least to most surprising.