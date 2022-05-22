Kyle Busch, Chastain, Elliott eliminated from All-Star contention in heavy Stage 2 crash

A severe crash during the second stage of the NASCAR All-Star Race sidelined contenders Kyle Busch, Ross Chastain and Chase Elliott Sunday night at Texas Motor Speedway.

Busch — the pole-starter — had already won the first stage of the annual invitational and was leading when his No. 18 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota slowed dramatically off Turn 4 with a flat tire. Austin Cindric avoided Busch to take over the lead, but Chastain’s No. 1 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet piled in, briefly tipping up on two wheels after the powerful impact.

Chastain’s car then skidded into Elliott’s No. 9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevy at the Turn 1 entry, knocking his car into the Turn 1 wall. All three drivers exited after the crash, done for the night.

The stack-up prompted a red flag for clean-up with 48 of the 125 laps complete.

