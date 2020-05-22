Kyle Busch: ‘Chase Elliott and I talked and it went really well’

Kyle Busch said Thursday he has spoken with Chase Elliott about their late-race contact in Wednesday’s Cup race at Darlington Raceway.

“Yes, Chase and I talked and it went really well,” Busch said in a Zoom conference with media following Thursday’s Xfinity race at Darlington. “He’s a class act, we’ve all seen that. So, the conversation overall was good.”

Busch admitted after Wednesday’s race that he made a mistake when he turned Elliott into the wall.

Elliott was incensed after the event. He went from being in second place with less than 10 laps to go in what would be a rain-shortened finish to finish 38th in the 39-car field.

Busch, meanwhile, finished second to Joe Gibbs Racing teammate Denny Hamlin in the second Cup race since NASCAR returned to racing following the COVID-19 pandemic.

Ironically, Busch was involved in another incident of sorts in Thursday’s Xfinity race with another driver named Chase.

After winning Stage 2, Busch was caught speeding on pit road and had to go to the back of the field for the ensuing restart.

When the green flag fell, Busch roared through the field and engaged in a thrilling last-lap battle with Xfinity Series driver Chase Briscoe.

There was no contact for Busch with this Chase, and this time it was the younger Busch brother who came up short, losing by .086 seconds to Briscoe.

