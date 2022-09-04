Kyle Busch blows motor, exits early at Darlington Raceway

Under caution with less than 30 laps to go, Kyle Busch lost an engine while leading the NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs opener at Darlington Raceway on Sunday night.

Busch dominated the Cook Out Southern 500 and led a race-high 155 laps. His Joe Gibbs Racing teammate Martin Truex Jr., who did not qualify for the playoffs, had suffered an overheating issues just laps prior to the caution flag unfurling at Lap 340 for Cody Ware’s on-track issues. Truex was also leading when he was sent to pit road with motor issues.

Busch was an addition to an already long list of playoff contenders who faced adversity on Sunday night. Regular Season Champion Chase Elliott crashed in Turn 1 and collected Chase Briscoe at Lap 113. Elliott’s damage proved too severe to continue, relegating him to a 36th- and last-place finish. Kevin Harvick’s No. 4 Ford caught fire in the final stage, ending his night early.

Kyle Larson, a Hendrick Motorsports teammate of Chase Elliott, battled early engine gremlins and lost multiple laps before a spin at Lap 192. Larson rallied to get back to the lead lap under the Stage 2 caution at Lap 231.

The Trackhouse Racing duo of Daniel Suárez and Ross Chastain also fought issues throughout the weekend. Suárez started the weekend with his No. 99 Chevrolet failing pre-race inspection three times, which saw his car chief ejected and a pass-through penalty to serve after Sunday’s green flag.

Chastain lost multiple laps as his team sought to diagnose suspension issues with the left-rear quarter of his No. 1 car, returning to the car multiple laps down.

This story will be updated.