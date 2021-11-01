Kyle Busch apologizes after using slur in heated post-race interview: 'I used a word I should never use'

Kyle Busch wanted to express his anger with Brad Keselowski. He stooped to using an offensive slur referring to disabled people instead.

"It's frickin' r-------, man, so stupid," Busch said. "I don't understand these guys. I should beat the (expletive) out of (Keselowski) right now, is what I should do, but that doesn't do me any good either."

Busch was upset Keselowski attempted to "spin me out." He later apologized on Twitter.

"In one of my post-race interviews I used a word I should never use and I want to apologize for it," he wrote following a Cup series race at Martinsville Speedway

In one of my post-race interviews I used a word I should never use and I want to apologize for it. — Kyle Busch (@KyleBusch) November 1, 2021

"I should beat the **** out of him right now."



After the race, Kyle Busch called out Brad Keselowski for his move for second on the last lap.



BUT... if Alex Bowman were to fail post-race inspection, Kyle beat Brad for second and would get the win. #Championship4 #NASCAR pic.twitter.com/eF0sFr0qds — NASCAR on NBC (@NASCARonNBC) October 31, 2021

Team owner Rick Hendrick talks with NASCAR Cup Series driver Kyle Busch (18) and Hendrick driver Kyle Larson (5) during the Bank of America Roval 400 at Charlotte Motor Speedway Road Course.

A NASCAR spokesperson told the Charlotte Observer that Busch's comments were under review and that an announcement of a fine or sensitivity training could happen Monday. USA TODAY Sports reached out to NASCAR for further comment.

Story continues

Busch's Hendrick Racing teammate Kyle Larson was suspended for using a racial slur during an online racing broadcast. NASCAR reinstated him in October of that year, effective Jan. 1, 2021.

More recently, Hailie Deegan was fined for using a similar slur as Busch during an iRacing stream in January.

"I already had to pay enough fines in my lifetime," Busch said. "I'm sure I'll get another one."

Follow Chris Bumbaca on Twitter @BOOMbaca.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: NASCAR's Kyle Busch apologizes for using slur in post-race interview