Kyle Busch apologizes for comment after Martinsville race

MARTINSVILLE, Va. – Kyle Busch apologized for using the R-word when talking to reporters after Sunday’s NASCAR Cup playoff race at Martinsville Speedway.

Busch tweeted the apology Sunday night.

Busch was asked about his contact with Brad Keselowski after the race. Busch said:

“He drills my ass coming out of (Turn) 4 for no reason. Where was he going? What was he going to do? Spin me out?

“He was trying to do a Harvick is what he was trying to do (Kevin Harvick spun Busch on the last lap of last year’s Martinsville playoff race). For what? For second place? To do what? He wasn’t going to transfer through with that. Freaking (R-word). So stupid. I don’t understand these guys.”

In January, Hailie Deegan apologized for using the R-word during an online race. NASCAR responded then by requiring Deegan to take sensitivity training before the season started.

