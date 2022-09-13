Kyle Busch announces his move to Richard Childress Racing for the 2023 NASCAR season

The first domino for Kyle Busch has officially fallen.

The NASCAR Cup Series driver and future Hall of Famer announced at a press conference on Tuesday morning that he was ending his 15-year run with Joe Gibbs Racing and was moving on with Richard Childress Racing for the 2023 season. He will be driving the No. 8 car.

The move, which Busch clarified as a “multi-year” deal, marks the conclusion of a saga that has dragged on for months — one that comes as a result of the Mars Inc. decision to exit NASCAR at the end of the year, leaving JGR without a primary sponsor for Busch’s No. 18 team.

Just because Busch, 37, has found a new home doesn’t mean his offseason is completely settled.

According to a report from Adam Stern of Sports Business Journal, RCR would likely need “at least $15 million” in sponsorship annually to break even on Busch, between the cost it would take to run his car and pay his salary. That would require maintaining support from current major sponsors — like Bass Pro Shops, Coca-Cola and Lenovo — and adding other sponsors, too.

Another development that will be under the microscope this offseason will be whether the famously fiery owner and polarizing driver can put their prickly past behind them. The two got into a physical altercation at Kansas Speedway in 2011: Childress, who was 65 at the time, was fined $150,000 for approaching Busch after the Trucks race, placing him in a headlock and punching him several times after Busch bumped into an RCR car on the cool-down lap after the race.

“I believe passionately in defending my race teams and my sponsor partners,” Childress said in a statement at the time, according to a report from The Associated Press. “In this instance, I let that passion and my emotions get the best of me.”

It’s expected that Busch will be replaced at JGR by Ty Gibbs. The 19-year-old driver is the grandson of team owner Joe Gibbs, and he has made a name for himself both in the Xfinity Series and in his part-time role in the Cup Series.

RCR has two drivers — Austin Dillon and Tyler Reddick — in the 2022 Cup playoffs.

This story will be updated.