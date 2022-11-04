Kyle Busch announces KBM’s 2023 plans: ‘It’s gonna be exciting’
Kyle Busch announced that Kyle Busch Motorsports will be switching to Chevrolet and partnering with Rev Racing, which reunites the driver/owner with some KBM alumni.
Kyle Busch announced that Kyle Busch Motorsports will be switching to Chevrolet and partnering with Rev Racing, which reunites the driver/owner with some KBM alumni.
Chase Purdy and Jack Wood will be among the drivers who will race in 2023 for Kyle Busch Motorsports, which will field Chevrolets.
AVONDALE, Ariz. — Kyle Busch Motorsports announced Friday it will field two full-time trucks in the 2023 NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series season as it transitions to Chevrolet. Chase Purdy will pilot the No. 4 Chevrolet as part of a multi-year deal. Additionally, Jack Wood will compete in at least 10 races behind the wheel of […]
After having to leave Joe Gibbs Racing and signing with Richard Childress Racing, Kyle Busch has found a home for his trucks “passion.”
In this round table discussion with the Championship 4, Chastain explains how the name might've had more thought than the move itself.
How Ross Chastain pulled off a daring move to become NASCAR's championship darling
New part-owner of Petty GMS Racing says Ganassi was "very kind to show me kind of behind the scenes."
The seven-time NASCAR champion is returning in 2023 to the series that made him a global motorsports star as the part-owner of Petty GMS. He’ll also enter about five Cup races.
“I just don’t like him,” Xfinity leader Noah Gragson said. “I’m speaking what everybody doesn’t want to say.”
The NASCAR Cup Series will crown its 2022 champion in Phoenix on Sunday as Chase Elliott, Christopher Bell, Joey Logano and Ross Chastain vie for the title.
The two-time winner of the event is in prime position heading to the weekend.
(Bloomberg) -- US Supreme Court Justice Amy Coney Barrett refused for the second time to block President Joe Biden’s student-loan relief plan, turning away two Indiana men who contended the plan will force some borrowers to pay higher state taxes.Most Read from BloombergLawyer Suing Twitter Over Layoffs Says Musk Trying to ComplyMusk Eliminates ‘Days of Rest’ From Twitter Employee CalendarsMusk Plans to Eliminate Half of Twitter Jobs to Cut CostsTwitter Latest: Civil Rights Groups to Boost Adver
The experts have made their Week 9 picks for the Colts vs. Patriots matchup.
In California, lawyers accused staff at the Los Angeles County jail of chaining mentally ill detainees to chairs for days at a time. In Missouri, detainees in the St. Louis jail staged multiple uprisings last year, while in Texas, a guard at Houston’s overcrowded Harris County Jail said she and her coworkers had started carrying knives to work for fear that they wouldn’t have backup if violence broke out. “It’s hard to believe, but it seems jails are even more wretched than usual these last few months,” said David Fathi, director of the American Civil Liberties Union’s National Prison Project.
CONCORD, N.C. — Rev Racing announced Friday it will be expanding into the NASCAR national series in 2023, fielding a full-time ride in the Craftsman Truck Series with its technical alliance partner, Kyle Busch Motorsports (KBM). Nick Sanchez, recent 2022 ARCA Menards Series champion, will pilot the No. 2 Gainbridge Chevrolet for Rev Racing and […]
On Baseball Night in New York, Sal Licata, Dani Wexelman, John Harper and John Jastremski evaluate to what lengths the Mets should go to try and bring back veteran starter Chris Bassitt.
"Weird Al" Yankovic, Daniel Radcliffe, Evan Rachel Wood and Eric Appel talk "Weird: The Al Yankovic Story."
The Astros tried to act like it was just a routine World Series victory, but his was huge. It wasn’t just another victory, it was a statement.
NASCAR, once dominated by veteran racers, is in the midst of a full-blown youth movement.
Sarah Schachner, one of the most prolific and well-known composers working in video games, has issued a statement today saying that she will no longer be creating any music for Modern Warfare II or Warzone.
Here's a look at the Nov. 8 election from Missouri's U.S. Senate race between Attorney General Eric Schmitt and Trudy Busch Valentine to Amendment 3.