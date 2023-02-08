Kyle Busch announces 2023 Craftsman Truck schedule, new sponsor Zariz Transport

Kyle Busch announced Wednesday which five races he will run during the 2023 NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series schedule while also welcoming a new sponsor to Kyle Busch Motorsports.

Busch will pilot the No. 51 Chevrolet Silverado at Las Vegas Motor Speedway (March 3), Circuit of The Americas (March 25), Martinsville Speedway (April 14), Kansas Speedway (May 6) and Pocono Raceway (July 22).

Zariz Transport joins as a primary sponsor for all five of Busch’s KBM entries this season and beyond as part of a multiyear deal, according to a team release. The company, which is an intermodal drayage company that specializes in transporting containers from ports, will also serve as an associate sponsor for the 18 remaining races for the No. 51 team. Jack Wood will pilot the entry in at least 10 races, the team announced in November 2022.

RELATED: KBM announces 2023 lineup, switch to Chevrolet in 2023 | Truck Series schedule

Zariz also reached a multiyear renewal to be the presenting sponsor of The Samantha and Kyle Busch Bundle of Joy Fund annual gala.

“I‘m really excited to have Zariz as the primary sponsor on my No. 51 Silverado for my five races in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series in the coming years,” Busch said in a team release. “Samantha and I were introduced to Zariz through our foundation and immediately developed a great connection with them, and we are honored that not only have they committed to the Truck Series sponsorship for multiple years, but they‘ll also continue being the presenting sponsor of our Bundle of Joy Fund gala.

“We feel that introducing them to NASCAR consumers and people within the industry on the national stage through the Craftsman Truck Series makes perfect sense given the nature of their business and I can‘t wait to make them a part of KBM‘s winning tradition.”

Zariz Transport 🤝 @KyleBusch • Las Vegas

• COTA

• Martinsville

• Kansas 1

• Pocono 📰: https://t.co/GAdoW41NLi pic.twitter.com/c3UdfIjWvA — Kyle Busch Motorsports (@KBMteam) February 8, 2023

Busch, the winningest driver in Truck Series history with 62 victories, has won at least one race in each of the last 10 seasons, a series record. A two-time Cup champion to boot, Busch stands as the all-time wins leader combined across NASCAR‘s top three series with 224 and is the only driver in history to sweep all-three NASCAR touring series in the same weekend, doing it at Bristol Motor Speedway in 2010 and repeating the feat in 2017. The Las Vegas native holds 60 Cup victories (tied with Kevin Harvick for ninth all-time) and 102 wins in the NASCAR Xfinity Series, more than double Mark Martin’s previous record of 49.

“Through working with Kyle and Samantha as the title sponsors of their Bundle of Joy gala, we recognized that there was a business synergy between Zariz and KBM and that the opportunity to align ourselves with one of the most successful drivers in the history of NASCAR is going to be very beneficial to us as we continue to grow our company,” Yaakov Guzelgul, founder and CEO of Zariz, said in a release. “We look forward to seeing our logo on the No. 51 in the coming years and hosting our employees and customers at the track to cheer on Kyle as he looks to add more wins to an already impressive resume.”

The Truck Series season begins at Daytona International Speedway on Feb. 17 (7:30 p.m. ET, FS1, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio).