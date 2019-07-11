Kyle Busch adds another ESPY Award to trophy case DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. -- Kyle Busch, the 2015 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series champion, took home some hardware at last night's ESPY Awards, winning Best Driver -- his second win in the last four years. Busch, who also won the award in 2016, received the most votes in the category full of elite drivers including Formula […]

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — Kyle Busch, the 2015 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series champion, took home some hardware at last night‘s ESPY Awards, winning Best Driver — his second win in the last four years.

Busch, who also won the award in 2016, received the most votes in the category full of elite drivers including Formula One’s Lewis Hamilton, NHRA’s Steve Torrence and IndyCar’s Scott Dixon.

RELATED: Every national series win for Kyle Busch

Scroll to continue with content Ad

With Busch‘s win, NASCAR drivers have now won the award in four of the past five seasons (Martin Truex Jr. — 2018; Kyle Busch — 2016; and Kevin Harvick — 2015).

Busch won eight races in the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series in 2018, tying Harvick for the most in the series. He also logged 28 top 10s and 22 top fives across 36 total points races. Busch is poised for another title run in 2019, as he has already logged four wins, 10 top fives and 15 top 10s in 18 starts this season.

Back in March at Auto Club Speedway, Busch picked up his 200th career NASCAR national series victory, the same track where he notched his first career Monster Energy Series victory in 2005. Heading into this weekend at Kentucky Speedway for the Quaker State 400, Busch will be gunning for his 56th career win in NASCAR‘s premier series.

Tune-in to NBCSN this Saturday, July 13 at 7:30 p.m. ET to watch Busch and NASCAR‘s best at Kentucky, or listen live on PRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio, channel 90.