Kyle Busch on 2023 talks: Until plans change, 'I feel like I still have a seat'

Kyle Busch said Saturday there’s no firm deadline for cementing a potential return to Joe Gibbs Racing next season, adding he has had talks with other teams.

Busch, a 60-time winner in the NASCAR Cup Series, is in his 15th season with the No. 18 Toyota team owned by Coach Joe Gibbs. Busch sits in limbo for 2023 but indicated he’s standing pat until the organization announces a change in plans.

“I mean, it would be nice sooner than later, but honestly, it doesn’t matter how soon or how late it gets done,” Busch said before Cup Series qualifying Saturday at New Hampshire Motor Speedway. “Until there’s an announcement that somebody else is driving the 18 car, then I feel like I still have a seat.”

Toyota made a big splash earlier this week with the signing of Tyler Reddick to 23XI Racing, a JGR affiliate, for the 2024 season. Busch hedged on whether that addition to the Toyota camp would impact his negotiations but admitted he’s spoken with other teams.

“The short answer is yes,” Busch said. “But you know, yeah, anything’s possible obviously. There’s all kinds of different things that can play out. It’s just a matter of what does.”

Busch ranks fifth in the current Cup Series standings, notching his lone win this season back in April on Bristol Motor Speedway’s dirt.