Kyle Brandt breaks down his trip to Buffalo for Super Wild Card Weekend
The Steelers quarterback is headed to the Hall of Fame. But he was unloved outside Pittsburgh for understandable reasons Ben Roethlisberger almost certainly played his final game in the NFL on Sunday. Photograph: Ed Zurga/AP Ben Roethlisberger is lucky that football legacies are not decided by finales. If Sunday night was indeed Big Ben’s last ever NFL game, as he has strongly hinted, it wasn’t exactly a mic drop. In the 42-21 beatdown by the Chiefs, Roethlisberger struggled with rollouts, and l
Dak Prescott should be ashamed of himself – and not because of squandering the final seconds off the clock in Cowboys' wild-card playoff loss.
The final four in the NFC is set: the Packers, Buccaneers, Rams and 49ers. Let's break down the field.
A hot mic caught Peyton Manning letting fly a profanity Monday night during the ManningCast of the Cardinals-Rams wild-card playoff game.
The Dallas Cowboys lose in the “most Mike McCarthy way” possible.
Quarterback Kyler Murray lamented the fact that the Cardinals weren’t “competitive” in Monday night’s loss to the Rams. But a significant part of why that happened was Los Angeles’ relentless defensive performance. Murray was sacked twice and hit five times. But he was rarely able to get his feet set and deliver accurate passes — [more]
“The perks of being a Cowboy ruin some players and it’s clear,” Bryant said on social media after his former team was eliminated from the playoffs by the 49ers.
Not many people are happier than Stephen A. Smith to see the Cowboys lose Sunday.
After the game, PFWA pool reporter Todd Archer spoke with referee Alex Kemp about the controversial finish. Here is the entire back-and-forth.
Officially, neither the NFL nor the NFL Players Association had comment regarding Buccaneers coach Bruce Arians slapping the helmet of safety Andrew Adams, with an elbow on the follow-through. Unofficially, the incident has landed on the radar screen of the league office. Per a source with knowledge of the situation, the incident is “being handled.” [more]
Not surprisingly, Patriots coach Bill Belichick did not use the occasion of his press conference the day after the conclusion of his team’s season to announce his retirement. Yes, he will be back in 2022. But will other changes be made? The worst performance of the Patriots during his time with the team came against [more]
Remember when Hunter Henry embraced Mac Jones at the end of the Patriots' playoff loss to the Bills? Today he revealed the message he had for the rookie QB in that moment.
Does he have a point?
For the second consecutive year, the Jacksonville Jaguars own the No. 1 overall selection in the NFL draft.
Lions Twitter reaction to Matthew Stafford winning a playoff game, featuring some former Detroit teammates
It's about the coaches now, as Dan Quinn begins a busy week of interviews. Is Mike McCarthy safe? And is Kellen Moore even HC-ready? | From @ToddBrock24f7
The backstory behind Chiefs lineman Nick Allegretti catching a touchdown in Sunday’s win vs. the Steelers. (It wasn’t supposed to happen.)
Kyle Shanahan and George Kittle spoke in the victorious 49ers locker room after their win over the Cowboys on Sunday.
After appearing to mock the injured Budda Baker, Rams' Cam Akers says he has 'nothing but respect' for the Arizona safety after wild-card win.
Who is favored in each NFL playoff over the divisional-round? What's the money line? What's the over/under?