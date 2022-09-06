Kyle Brandt's NFC playoff picks

Associated Press

Mitch Trubisky, Kenny Pickett and Mason Rudolph all impressed Pittsburgh Steelers coach Mike Tomlin during the preseason with their respective accuracy. If only the same could be said for whoever put together the team's initial depth chart for the 2022 season. While Tomlin announced Trubisky as the starter on Tuesday — a move telegraphed a day prior when Trubisky's teammates voted him one of five captains for 2022 and the depth chart placed Trubisky's name at the top — it will be Pickett and not Rudolph who will serve as Trubisky's backup on Sunday when the Steelers open at defending AFC champion Cincinnati.