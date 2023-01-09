Kyle Brandt's biggest offseason question for Bears
NFL Network's Kyle Brandt's biggest offseason question for the Chicago Bears.
Green Bay Packers' Quay Walker, ejected for shoving an athletic trainer tending to Detroit Lions running back D'Andre Swift, issued an apology.
The Bears lost their 624th game of all time and it might be the biggest one in team history. Here are our takeaways from Bears vs. Vikings.
Lovie Smith fields questions about defeating the Indianapolis Colts and foregoing the No. 1 overall pick to the Chicago Bears as consequence.
Our Bears Wire staff shares their thoughts after Sunday's finale loss, where Chicago locked up the first pick in the 2023 NFL draft.
The Detroit Lions rubbed salt in the wound after preventing Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers from reaching the 2023 NFL playoffs.
The NFL's Week 18 saved its best drama for the final game of the weekend. The Detroit Lions — eliminated from playoff contention earlier Sunday when the Seahawks beat the Rams — pushed past their disappointment and played the role of a spoiler, rallying to beat Green Bay 20-16 on Sunday night. The win denied quarterback Aaron Rodgers and the Packers a spot in the postseason.
Green Bay Packers LB Quay Walker was ejected from Sunday Night Football for shoving a Detroit Lions medical staff member.
Here is a running list of the NFL head coaches who were fired after the 2022 regular season, beginning with Lovie Smith of the Houston Texans.
The Bears are on the clock with the No. 1 pick in the 2023 NFL Draft. NFL history tells us the type of return they can expect in a trade is mixed based on the draft position and desperation of the other teams involved.
Quay Walker was ejected from a game for the second time this season when he pushed a member of the Detroit Lions training staff.
Detroit Lions' Jamaal Williams broke Barry Sanders' TD record, and became team's first RB since Reggie Bush in 2013 to rush for over a grand.
The Colts are officially in the market for a starting quarterback again. Here's a look at their options, from veterans to potential draft picks.
Packers rookie LB Quay Walker apologized for his actions against the Lions and took "full responsibility" for "another stupid decision" in a series of tweets Monday.
The San Francisco 49ers enter the 2023 NFL playoffs riding a 10-game winning streak after taking down the Arizona Cardinals.
The Detroit Lions didn't hold back after they completed a season sweep of the Green Bay Packers and kept them out of the postseason.
With Wisconsin native J.J. Watt playing his final game of his illustrious career Sunday, younger brothers Derek and T.J. did their part to honor big brother.
On "Undisputed with Skip & Shannon," Skip Bayless made the argument that the Bears should think about drafting a quarterback with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 NFL draft.
