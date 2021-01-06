Kyle Brandt says Washington is a 'nightmare for a 43-year-old' Tom Brady

Kyle Brandt says Washington is a 'nightmare for a 43-year-old' Brady originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

Doug Pederson's decision to replace Jalen Hurts with Nate Sudfeld against the Washington Football Team seemed like it angered the New York Giants more than anyone else last week.

After all, the move potentially ended New York's chances of claiming the NFC East with a Washington loss as plenty of players pointed out as they voiced their opinion on Twitter. Yet, NFL Network's Kyle Brandt believes there is someone else who may be more upset about the events. His name is Tom Brady.

Why? Well to Brandt, Washington is a team that the quarterback would probably have liked to avoid if given the chance. The reasoning for that has everything to do with Washington's talented defensive front.

"If you were a guy in your 40s, Washington represents literally everything that you’re not interested in," Brandt said on Good Morning Football. "The defensive line. Chase [Young]? Nope. [Montez] Sweat? Pass. [Daron] Payne? I’m out. It’s everything a guy in his 40s doesn’t want to hear.”

"It’s a nightmare for a 43-year-old man," Brandt said.

.@youngchase907 wants @TomBrady 👀



Does Washington have the tools to take down TB12 and the Bucs?



"It's a nightmare for a 43 year old man." pic.twitter.com/m4NG7gG2GQ — GMFB (@gmfb) January 6, 2021

The main character of that nightmare for Brady is Chase Young, and the talented rookie has already made it clear that he's ready for the challenge. Following Washington's Week 17 win, Young trotted off the field stating that he wanted a chance at the quarterback.

Story continues

Whether it was the right move for Young to call out potentially one of the best of all-time or not, former NFL wide receiver Nate Burleson said he has no problem with it. He points out: Young wasn't being disrespectful, he just ready for an opportunity to face a quarterback that was winning Super Bowls when he was three years old.

“He’s doing what every player should do," Burleson said on Good Morning Football. "He’s excited to play one of our legends.”

If anything, Burleson said Tampa Bay's offensive line should be the group to take it personally. They are the ones tasked with stopping Young before he can get to Brady. As for the quarterback, having an opposing player want to stop him is nothing new. It's almost a weekly occurrence at this point.

Burleson relates Young's excitement to a lyric from the song 'Thank Me Now' by Drake. Those lyrics:

And that's around the timeThat your idols become your rivalsYou make friends with MikeBut got to A.I. him for your survival

The lyrics relate back to when Michael Jordan and Allen Iverson faced off on the court. Though Iverson looked up to the all-time great, he still had to hit him with a crossover when Jordan defended him. It wasn't about disrespecting anyone, but about establishing himself as a star who can go toe-to-toe with the best.

Burleson said the Young and Brady situation is the same and he even has some new lyrics to symbolize it.

“This is around the time the GOATs are on the menu, I gotta call them out cause I’m hungry. Never meaning to offend you," Burleson said. “And that’s what Chase Young is. He’s at the point where he’s like ‘I’m not trying to offend you, I’m just an absolute young legend in this game and I’m going after one of the GOATs.’”