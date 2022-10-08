Kyle Brandt rips Broncos QB Russell Wilson on NFL Network

NFL Network’s Kyle Brandt went viral on Friday morning after he ranted about Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson during an episode of Good Morning Football.

“I don’t know when Russell Wilson turned into Mitch Trubisky, but I wish he would turn into Geno Smith so they could win a game,” Brandt quipped.

Brandt’s criticism of Wilson’s play was warranted, but he also seemed to have a personal beef with the quarterback that apparently started when Brandt was snubbed by Wilson and his wife at an NFL Honors red carpet event. Brandt went on to discuss Wilson’s personality and off-field persona.

“I think Russell Wilson is one of the least authentic personalities we have in this league,” Brandt said. “I think Russell Wilson is a poser. And that doesn’t mean he’s a bad person — I actually think he’s a good person — [but] I think he tries to be something that he’s not. … And when you make the $245 million, you either gotta be a really great guy with the locker room [that] loves you, or you gotta be an amazing player.”

Brandt seemed to be implying that Wilson isn’t loved in the locker room because of his personality and/or isn’t a great player.

Some former players, including offensive lineman Andrew Whitworth and quarterback Robert Griffin III, took exception to Brandt’s remarks on Twitter.

What do you think, Broncos fans? Did Brandt cross the line? Let us know your take in the poll below!

