Kyle Brandt recaps Raiders' wild 'MNF' overtime win vs. Ravens

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, the 31 year-old Democratic Congresswoman from New York, had "Tax the Rich" written in red across the back of her white gown."It's time we bring all classes into the conversation about having a fairer country," Ocasio-Cortez said about the slogan.Like Ocasio-Cortez, many of the celebrities were first-timers at the Met Gala, including YouTuber Emma Chamberlain, Tik Tok star Addison Rae, musician Chance the Rapper, singer Olivia Rodrigo and "Game of Thrones" actress Maisie Williams.The invitation-only Met Gala is a fundraising benefit for New York's Metropolitan Museum of Art and also marks the opening of the Costume Institute's annual fashion exhibition which this year is titled "In America: A Lexicon of Fashion."