Kyle Brandt recaps Raiders' wild 'MNF' overtime win vs. Ravens
NFL Network's Kyle Brandt recaps Baltimore Ravens-Las Vegas Raiders wild Monday Night Football matchup. This game is streaming live on the Yahoo Sports mobile app, or on NFL Network
#49ers rookie RB Elijah Mitchell was a secret superstar of Week 1 in the NFL.
Was Mac Jones too hard on himself after the Patriots' loss on Sunday? The rookie quarterback explained his mindset following his NFL debut against the Dolphins.
The NFC North is the only winless division in the NFL one week into the season, with the four teams losing by a combined 140-74.
Warning to future opponents: The Rams showed in their opener against the Bears that they have several receivers who can score on long pass plays.
The Las Vegas Raiders topped the Baltimore Ravens, 33-27 in overtime, thanks to a strip sack of Lamar Jackson by Carl Nassib, and a walk-off touchdown pass from Derek Carr to Zay Jones.
The #Chiefs started 2021 out with a strong win over an AFC contender. Our @TheJohnDillon shares six takeaways from the game:
Who are the top baseball players within the Class of 2023? PaPreps resolves that question now!SUBSCRIBERS: Click to the see the full article here now!------------------ What other coverage am ...
The former college basketball star impressed in his tryout with the #Chiefs, earning a spot on the practice squad.
Stafford threw for 321 yards and 3 TD against Chicago in a 34-14 Rams victory.
Jon Gruden on Raiders TE Darren Waller: 'He's the best player I've ever coached'
Patriots rookie QB Mac Jones explained after Sunday's loss to the Dolphins why he didn't accept the ball after throwing his first career touchdown pass.
Raiders winners and losers in wild OT win vs. Ravens
Kevione Faulk was a student at LSU who worked on the football team's staff.
NFL expert picks, predictions, and lines for Week 2 highlighted by Kansas City at Baltimore, Buffalo at Miami, and Las Vegas at Pittsburgh.
Haralson played nine season in the NFL with the Saints and 49ers.
Washington brought in another signal-caller after Ryan Fitzpatrick went down in Week 1.
Green Bay plummets after getting throttled by Saints, while Arizona rockets up board in wake of QB Kyler Murray's heroics.
Who will be taking over Clay Helton's football coaching job at USC? Here's a look at 13 coaching candidates primed to be front-runners for the permanent job.