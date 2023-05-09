Kyle Brandt ranks Derek Carr as a third-tier quarterback in the NFC

NFL Network host Kyle Brandt recently broke down his seven tiers of NFC quarterbacks on the Good Morning Football show, listing New Orleans Saints quarterback Derek Carr as a third-tier quarterback in the conference. The other quarterbacks sharing that tier were Geno Smith and Jared Goff.

This put Carr just a bit ahead of the middle of the pack, in front of the likes of Brock Purdy, Baker Mayfield and others. It also put him behind some names that included Kirk Cousins, Dak Prescott and Jalen Hurts.

Hurts was the only passer to land in the top tier, which makes plenty of sense after he signed a five-year contract for some $255 million dollars with the Philadelphia Eagles that set a record for a short period of time.

It will be interesting to watch how Carr fares with a change of scenery after he departed from the Las Vegas Raiders, finishing out his most recent season with a 60.8% completion rate, 3,522 passing yards, 24 touchdowns and 12 interceptions.

There’s no question that Carr’s touchdown-to-interception ratio has got to improve moving forward into what could be the last stages of his career with the number of years he has been in the league, but it’s safe to say this is a fair ranking for Carr given where the ceiling and the floor have proven to stand so far.

Obviously projected as the starting quarterback ahead of fall camp (anything else would be something as a surprise), Carr and the Saints await their 2023 schedule to be released on Thursday, May 11.

7 tiers of NFC QBs by @KyleBrandt … Go off pic.twitter.com/Nw2RS374GC — Good Morning Football (@gmfb) May 4, 2023

