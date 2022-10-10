Kyle Brandt praises Titans: ‘I respect the way they operate’

Television and podcast personality Kyle Brandt has always been a staunch supporter of the Tennessee Titans and he isn’t about to let three ugly wins change his stance.

Brandt is mostly known to football fans as the hilarious and charismatic co-host on NFL Network’s “Good Morning Football”; however, Brandt recently began a side project called “‘Kyle Brandt’s Basement”.

It’s a fantastic daily show with ESPN’s Omaha productions that covers a variety of different topics in the most Kyle Brandt way possible.

Following Sunday’s slate of games, the former MTV “Real World” star went out of his way to show the Titans some much-deserved love after reeling off three straight victories.

Titans 3-2. Won 3 in a row. Mike Vrabel’s teams can always scrap and fight and stay alive. I respect it. — Kyle Brandt (@KyleBrandt) October 9, 2022

On top of the tweet shown above, Brandt also went on his new show and held a small segment on the team where he mentions how the Titans are universally considered the “boring” team that no one likes.

The Princeton graduate then went on to emphasize how the Titans are always right in the thick of the playoff conversation when it matters most because “Mike Vrabel teams are tough.”

As if we couldn’t like him any more, the multi-talented media star even threw a subtle jab toward everyone who was higher on the Indianapolis Colts going into the season. The entire clip can be seen in the tweet shown below:

Week 5's "Place at the Table" team: the @Titans. @KyleBrandt cares about them whether you like it or not. 🔗: https://t.co/7lt0kKktg0 pic.twitter.com/nTi3Yef0Eu — Kyle Brandt’s Basement (@KBBasement) October 10, 2022

Related

AFC South standings: Titans alone in first place going into the bye Titans' Denico Autry: A 'dirty play' by Commanders OL led to injury Titans' David Long talks game-saving INT vs. Commanders

Story continues

List

Titans vs. Commanders: Next Gen Stats report for Week 5

Story originally appeared on Titans Wire