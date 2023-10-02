Kyle Brandt, Peter Schrager drink a Buffalo soda following Bills Week 4 win
NFL Network's Kyle Brandt and Peter Schrager drink a Buffalo soda following the Buffalo Bills Week 4 win.
NFL Network's Kyle Brandt and Peter Schrager drink a Buffalo soda following the Buffalo Bills Week 4 win.
The best matchup of Week 1 might be the last one.
There's a new MVP favorite after Week 4 of the NFL season.
Jason Fitz and Frank Schwab give their instant reaction to every game from the Sunday slate as Week 4 of the NFL season comes to a close. The Buffalo Bills made a strong case for topping the power rankings with a big win over the Miami Dolphins, the Cincinnati Bengals are teetering on the edge of collapse, the New York Jets gave it their all on Sunday Night Football and still came up short and the hosts are officially out on Mac Jones and possibly Bill Belichick. The duo talk through the rest of the slate game-by-game before wrapping things up with a preview of Monday night's matchup: the New York Giants at home against the Seattle Seahawks.
The conference doesn't have many playoff contenders this season.
David Stearns will be the first president of baseball operations in Mets history.
Here's what you need to know about how to watch the Bills vs. Dolphins game.
Michigan's Roman Wilson, UCF's Timmy McClain and Bowling Green's Finn Hogan headline our top 13 highlights from the weekend.
Travis Kelce was already a football star, but after being linked to Taylor Swift, now he’s in an entirely different orbit.
Buffalo scored on eight drives and hit explosive plays all day. To hear Josh Allen and Co. tell it, that wasn't even their best effort — and if they're right, it changes the conversation about the team to beat in the AFC.
For the vast majority of NBA teams, Monday marks media day and the start of training camp for the 2023-24 season. Here's refresher course — the 16 things you need to know in the preseason.
The Chiefs took a big lead early, and then it turned into a close game.
The Bills ruled out safety Jordan Poyer for Sunday's game, which cleared the way for Damar Hamlin to make his season debut.
Vincent Goodwill breaks down the trade that sent Jrue Holiday to the Boston Celtics over the weekend, discusses the end of superstar free agency and the myth of player empowerment, and is then joined by Jake Fischer to discuss level 4 of our NBA Levels project.
What will the Dolphins do for an encore after dropping 70 points in Week 3?
“I’m not a test-taker. I play football.” Indeed, while Stroud is off to a modest 2-2 start, the Texans have been elated internally to see their rookie take command this quickly,
It was a very weird Week 4 in the NFL as we saw tons of blowouts and a rather surprisingly competitive game on Sunday Night Football between the New York Jets and the Kansas City Chiefs. As they do every Sunday night, Matt Harmon and Scott Pianowksi provide their instant fantasy reaction to every game.
Only 12 teams can make the postseason. But some teams' playoff misses are worse than others'
The Cowboys need a win after getting upset by the Cardinals in Week 3.
The Cowboys had a nice fake designed for the Patriots.
The Jawaan Taylor saga continues, with his latest penalty costing the Chiefs on the scoreboard.