Kyle Brandt highlights NFL Madden 24 Angry Runs play
NFL Network's Kyle Brandt highlights NFL Madden 24 Angry Runs play with Week 5 winner Philadelphia Eagles tight end Dallas Goedert.
NFL Network's Kyle Brandt highlights NFL Madden 24 Angry Runs play with Week 5 winner Philadelphia Eagles tight end Dallas Goedert.
Jalen Hurts threw a late interception and the Jets capitalized to climb back to .500 and earn their first win over Philadelphia in franchise history.
Can D'Andre Swift and Jalen Hurts run against the Jets?
To some, the "Brotherly Shove" is innovative. To others, it's an abomination.
Burrow will play against the Rams despite a calf injury that's hobbled him through the first two weeks of the season.
Here's what you need to know about how to watch Monday Night Football.
Yahoo Sports takes a look at 12 top performers and a few other prospects who played well ahead of the high school season.
Brock Bowers, one of the best players in college football, has been the top target for Georgia QB Carson Beck this season.
We get a pretty good Monday night matchup to finish Week 6.
Here are all the scheduled cards the UFC will be staging.
As the Eagles flocked back into the visiting locker room at MetLife Stadium, Sirianni didn’t address his players. He instead allowed his players to speak to their teammates.
Jason Fitz is joined by Frank Schwab to recap each and every game from the Sunday Week 6 NFL slate. The dynamic duo highlight the Buffalo Bills' narrow escape from the New York Giants, the undefeated teams' first losses as the San Francisco 49ers and Philadelphia Eagles fell to the Cleveland Browns and New York Jets, respectively (which leads to a debate over who is the best team in the NFL six weeks in) and the Baltimore Ravens beating the Tennessee Titans in London, as the Titans appear to be broken. Jason and Frank recap all the remaining Sunday games, as they were impressed by performances from the Houston Texans, Detroit Lions and Miami Dolphins and came away discouraged by the Atlanta Falcons, Indianapolis Colts and New England Patriots.
Ranking players happens everywhere. At Yahoo Sports, we’re putting a bit of a twist on it. Thirty-nine names. Four categories. Four weeks in October leading to the season opener. Let the arguing begin.
Butler spent four seasons with the Patriots after signing as an undrafted free agent in 2017.
Piecing together the USMNT's talented midfield into an optimal trio will go a long way toward defining Gregg Berhalter’s second USMNT act.
Stanford wide receiver Elic Ayomanor, Angel City forward Sydney Leroux and Patriots safety Jabrill Peppers headline the top 13 plays of the weekend.
Jorge Martin examines how Week 6 left many fantasy managers wondering where all these underwhelming offensive performances came from.
Here's everything you need to know injury-wise for Week 6.
In the era of the transfer portal and the one-time transfer exception, quarterback movement is more prevalent than ever.
The Marlins overall went 220-266 during Ng's three seasons in charge.
An injury scare prompted more criticism of the field conditions at MetLife Stadium — this time from a Jets player.