Kyle Brandt expects Bears, Ryan Pace to make QB move that 'shocks' NFL

Why Kyle Brandt thinks Bears make 'insane' QB move originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

You’ve heard the Deshaun Watson rumors. You’ve heard the Russell Wilson rumors. If you’re really plugged in, you’ve heard the Sam Darnold, Marcus Mariota and Alex Smith rumors too. But what if none of those guys ends up being the Bears quarterback next season? On Wednesday’s edition of “Good Morning Football,” Kyle Brandt argued that may be exactly how things play out.

“I don’t think the Bears quarterback is going to be the low-hanging fruit,” Brandt said. “I don’t think it was ever going to be Carson Wentz, I don’t think it’s going to be Alex Smith, it’s not going to be Mitch, it’s not going to be Foles. I think it’s going to be something that shocks us in a way that J.J. Watt going to the Cardinals shocked us. I don’t think people are tweeting about it. I think it could be something insane.

“The things that are being thrown around right now— Atlanta has the No. 4 pick, are they taking a quarterback? If so, what are they doing with Matt Ryan? The Las Vegas Raiders, not just one of their quarterbacks, both of them (Derek Carr and Marcus Mariota). I think when we’re sitting here and we find out who the Bears quarterback is going to be, I don’t think it’s going to be, ‘Oh yeah, it was the one we’re talking about.’ I think it’s going to be a shocker, and I think they winked at that yesterday.”

The wink Brandt is referring to is one carefully buried line from Matt Nagy’s press conference on Tuesday.

“There’s so many things involved,” Nagy said when discussing the Bears’ QB search. “Some things that are out there and some things that aren’t.”

It’s the very end that pops for Brandt: “Some things that aren’t.” Could this be the one indication that Pace has some big trick up his sleeve to address the QB position?

Story continues

“Nagy and Pace know what time it is,” Brandt said. “We’re not building anything. If we go 7-9 this year, it’s good night. So they’ve got to do something now.”

Click here to subscribe to the Under Center Podcast for free.

Download

Download MyTeams Today!