Kyle Brandt crowns Week 8 angry runs winner
The Cowboys are comfortably atop the NFC East with a 6-1 record, but there’s a lot of jockeying for advantages in the NFC playoff picture to be done over the remaining weeks of the regular season. A trade ahed of Tuesday afternoon’s deadline might be a way to help the team position itself for that [more]
Mike White, Matthew Stafford and Aaron Rodgers are among the quarterbacks who impressed this week.
It was a rough night for Joe Judge and the New York Giants both on the field and off.
Head coach Kliff Kingsbury did not know Monday whether Murray will be ready for Wednesday's practice.
The Houston Astros have the chance to send the World Series to a deciding Game 7. We've also got the return of #MACtion in college football.
The NFL's trade deadline looms at 4 p.m. ET, and there could be several players on the move after a handful of notable names were already dealt.
Between the Jon Gruden email fiasco and an unexpected London win over the Dolphins, Jaguars coach Urban Meyer’s fitness to coach in the NFL became a back-burner topic. On Sunday, a decision he made raises questions about his fitness to coach at any level. Trailing 24-0 with just under two minutes to play, the Jaguars [more]
Here's what the refs had to say about the brutal call.
Keenan Allen had strong words for the Patriots defense following the Chargers loss.
Andy Behrens and Scott Pianowski try and make sense of the waiver wire pickups this week in the face of serious (potentially season-ending) injuries for Derrick Henry and Jameis Winston. The guys give their takes on Mike White’s future with the Jets and Justin Fields’ huge showing with the Bears, as well.
Los Angeles made an all-in trade Monday to chase the wide-open NFC title. Your move, Dallas.
The Vikings are giving nepotism a bad name. Sunday night, during their 20-16 loss to Dallas, the Vikings looked like they were holding an internship tryout for inexperienced coaches. This is Mike Zimmer's fault. He set this mess in motion. If Sunday's game was the game that will ultimately cost Zimmer his job, the fingerprints at the crime scene will look awfully familiar. Zimmer followed a ...
Patriots head coach Bill Belichick took a subtle jab at the officials in Sunday's Patriots-Chargers game for failing to call a penalty on Jerry Tillery's late hit of Mac Jones.
The NFL's trade deadline looms on Tuesday, and several notable names could be on the move if the right suitor comes along.
A look at nine RBs the Titans could target in a trade, and some others available in free agency.
After their 31 point win over the Red Raiders, how are the Sooners looking in FiveThirtyEight's latest College Football Playoff Projections?
College football expert picks and predictions for Week 10's biggest games including LSU at Alabama, Oregon at Washington, Michigan State at Purdue, and Auburn at Texas A&M.
Myles Brennan thanks the LSU staff, fans, and his family as he announced his decision to leave.
We've got everything you need to know, including a prediction, as Ohio State travels to Nebraska this weekend. #GoBucks
Aaron Donald seems to love the Rams' addition of Von Miller, reacting with a perfect GIF.