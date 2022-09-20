Kyle Brandt crowns Week 2 angry runs winner
NFL Network's Kyle Brandt shares the top angry run that took the crown during Week 2 of the 2022 NFL season.
NFL Network's Kyle Brandt shares the top angry run that took the crown during Week 2 of the 2022 NFL season.
Two-time Super Bowl winner Eli Manning is retired, but that didnt stop him from trying out for the Nittany Lions under the name of Chad Powers.
Police reportedly are investigating.
Yes, 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo slashed his base salary from $25.62 million to $6.5 million when he agreed to stay with the team. But that’s just the beginning, based on his revised deal. On Sunday, Garoppolo made an extra $350,000. And he’ll make that same amount in every game during which he plays at least [more]
The world is not ready for Chad Powers.
The Bills improved to 2-0 with their second consecutive blowout victory, this one a 41-7 laugher against the Titans.
Ray Anderson needs a leader who inspires confidence. Here are the names he should consider to lead Arizona State football.
The Buccaneers are adding a veteran wide receiver. Cole Beasley will sign with the Bucs, according to Mike Garafolo of NFL Network. Beasley will initially sign with the Buccaneers’ practice squad, but he’ll be elevated to the active roster soon. According to the report, Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady, who had been pushing to bring in [more]
Week 2 was a beautiful disaster. Josh Schrock delivers his NFL Power Rankings after "Is anyone good?" Sunday.
The NFL honors sparked a new look for Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers.
Tom Brady is sad for Trey Lance but happy for his friend Jimmy Garoppolo.
Kyle Juszczyk had a funny reaction when he realized he was the emergency QB on Sunday.
Denny Carter highlights some critically important Week 3 waiver additions, including breakout rookie WR Garrett Wilson. (Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports)
The Ravens officially made three roster moves on Monday
The Tennessee Titans suffered an embarrassing 41-7 loss to the Buffalo Bills on Monday Night Football.
'I wish I had said that to Nick,' Browns coach Kevin Stefanski said of his failure to tell Nick Chubb not to score against the Jets.
Former NFL quarterback Matt Hasselback didn't hold back when discussing the Patriots' offensive coaching staff Sunday on ESPN.
The Miami Dolphins, Green Bay Packers, and Philadelphia Eagles all took steps forward in the latest NFL power rankings following Week 2.
Matt Harmon and Andy Behrens discuss the best options for fantasy teams that need to use the waiver wire for help this week.
Andy Behrens reveals this week's top adds to help plug holes in your fantasy roster, leading with a pair of rookie wideouts worth your attention.
ESPN's Stephen A. Smith went off on the Steelers offense and quarterback Mitch Trubisky after a lackluster performance against the Patriots in Week 2.