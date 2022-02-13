Kyle Brandt crowns Super Bowl angry runs winner
NFL Network's Kyle Brandt crowns Super Bowl angry runs winner. This game is streaming live on the Yahoo Sports mobile app, or on NFL Network
What an Ohioan thing to say.
If Aaron Rodgers wants a strong financial commitment from the Packers, the team is willing to offer it, per NFL Network.
The names and faces of members of the Cincinnati Bengals and Los Angeles Rams have filled our television screens in the run to Super Bowl LVI. Matthew Stafford. Joe Burrow. Aaron Donald. Ja'Marr...
He’s retired, for now. He’s under contract with the Buccaneers, for now. The question is whether Tom Brady will stay retired — and whether the Buccaneers will make irreversible plans for life without him before he potentially unretires. Six days after the First Annual Brady Retirement Watch ended, Brady himself commenced the First Annual Brady [more]
Can the Bengals pull off the magical finish in the Super Bowl?
The 2022 Super Bowl is just hours away and the game will air LIVE on NBC and Peacock with coverage beginning at 12:00 p.m. ET. NBC Sports has you covered with all you need to know about the Big Game this year including the date, start time, teams playing, halftime show, national anthem, TV and
The Patriots' coaching staff is getting is extremely thin on the offensive side.
Super Bowl LVI kicks off tomorrow and one of the NFL’s young stars will be front and center on the world’s biggest stage. On Sunday, Joe Burrow will try and help lead the Cincinnati Bengals to a Super Bowl win against the Los Angeles Rams live on NBC and Peacock. Should he prevail, where will
The legends point to the same things everyone else sees as the cause of the Dallas drought; Micah spices up the Cowboys-Bengals game in '22. | From @ToddBrock24f7
He saw the opportunity, seized it, and couldn't be stopped.
Unlike the two coaches in Super Bowl LVI, Bill Belichick has loads of Super Bowl experience. Here's what the Patriots coach told his players as they prepared for the big game, according to Julian Edelman.
Yahoo Finance Live catches up with three-time Super Bowl champion Troy Aikman. Here's who he thinks will win the big game and MVP.
“We loved Cincinnati,” said Andrew Whitworth's wife Melissa. “We loved where we lived. We loved the people there, the fan base.”
Erin Jackson was given a spot on the Olympic team thanks to teammate Brittany Bowe.
Team USA scored big Friday night in the 2022 Winter Olympics, but was it enough to put them back on the leader board?
The Los Angeles Rams will take on the Cincinnati Bengals in Super Bowl 56 which will be held February 13 in Inglewood, California.
Doug Pederson gets one over on the Vikings, again.
The AFC and NFC Championship games have come to an end and Super Bowl 2022 between the Los Angeles Rams and Cincinnati Bengals will air later today live on NBC and Peacock. Coverage begins at 12:00 p.m. ET. NBC Sports will have a record 27 hosts, analysts and commentators in eight locations around Los Angeles and
There's no shortage of burned bridges behind Mullen but he'll undoubtedly land somewhere in the football world.
The Packers believe they can salvage their relationship with Aaron Rodgers.