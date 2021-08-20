Kyle Brandt breaks down Ravens 18-game preseason winning streak
NFL Network's Kyle Brandt breaks down Ravens 18-game preseason winning streak on "Good Morning Football." This game is streaming live on the Yahoo Sports mobile app, or on NFL Network
Is Matt Nagy playing it too safe with rookie QB Justin Fields? We discuss in the latest episode of our Bears Wire podcast.
The Raiders have seen a variety of front-office employees exit the team in recent weeks, headlined by team president Marc Badain. The moves have sparked plenty of speculation regarding the reasons for the departures, and some reporters have begun to get to the bottom of the situation. Front Office Sports reported last week that the [more]
Thursday brought terrible news for the Jets defense as edge rusher Carl Lawson went down for the season with a ruptured Achilles during a joint practice with the Packers in Green Bay. Lawson’s loss casts a shadow over other developments with the team, but some light will shine through if another one of the team’s [more]
Get ready for your drafts with this team-by-team stat rundown!
New England looked like a well-oiled machine against Philadelphia.
Jalen Hurd's latest injury makes the wide receiver's already unclear future with the #49ers even murkier.
After the 49ers got rid of quarterback Josh Rosen, the rest of the NFL passed on him as well. Rosen went unclaimed on waivers today, according to Field Yates of ESPN. That makes the 24-year-old Rosen an unrestricted free agent, free to sign with any team, but at this point it’s entirely possible that no [more]
Report: Big Ten, ACC and Pac 12 expected to announce alliance as early as next week
The Green Bay Packers and Aaron Rodgers verbally agreed to a trade after the 2021 season, according to an August 5 report from NFL insider for Fox News' Jay Glazer. That is, if the quarterback still...
Lane Johnson, who sat out the Eagles' preseason game Thursday night, called the offense's performance "terrible." By Reuben Frank
Four skirmishes broke out Thursday, the second and final day of joint practices between the Titans and Bucs ahead of their preseason game Saturday.
None of the Colts options at left tackle - Sam Tevi, Julie'n Davenport or Will Holden - has impressed at Colts camp with Eric Fisher out.
TAMPA ― Long after practice had ended Wednesday, 44-year-old quarterback Tom Brady was working on his mobility and doing sprints on an adjacent field. His running mate was his son, 13-year-old Jack, who served as a ball boy for the Bucs this week in training camp. “It’s great. He’s at a good age,” Brady said. “The more I get to do with him, the better it is. We have a great time together, and ...
Meanwhile Bucs LB Devin White reportedly took down a Titan "suplex-style" in a tense day of practice in the Florida heat.
The hotshot rookie looks like he may be as good as hoped. And the veteran starter isn’t backing down or getting rattled because someone new is coming for his job.
Dallas Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy has a different relationship with QB Dak Prescott than he has had with other quarterbacks, including Aaron Rodgers.
The Nebraska Cornhuskers are facing an NCAA investigation ahead of a pivotal season for head coach Scott Frost. Dan Wetzel, Pete Thamel and SI's Pat Forde react to the news first reported by Brett McMurphy of the Action Network. Is this Frost's last stand in Lincoln? Pete visited Ohio State preseason camp and came away with a sense the Buckeyes are building their program to beat one team...their CFP title foe Alabama. Can OSU overcome the 28 point deficit from last year's title game? Finally, the guys cover a few name, image and likeness stories from the past week including a chicken war update...
Zach Wilson had one big takeaway from witnessing Aaron Rodgers at work during the Jets-Packers joint practice.
Andre Dillard trade rumors: 7 potential landing spots for the Eagles left tackle
Eagles vs. Patriots: 5 takeaways from the first half of preseason action