Kyle Brandt breaks down his epic Bills' draft announcement
NFL Network's Kyle Brandt breaks down his epic Buffalo Bills' draft announcement. This game is streaming live on the Yahoo Sports mobile app, or on NFL Network
NFL Network's Kyle Brandt breaks down his epic Buffalo Bills' draft announcement. This game is streaming live on the Yahoo Sports mobile app, or on NFL Network
Here is Sal Maiorana's analysis of all of the Buffalo Bills picks in the 2022 NFL Draft.
The Bears are in need of a playmaker at wide receiver for Justin Fields. Here are some players they should target on Day 2 of the NFL draft.
2022 NFL draft: #Bills select LB Terrel Bernard in third round:
Here is a 2022 NFL draft pick-by-pick breakdown for the Buffalo Bills.
The NFL draft resumes Friday in Las Vegas with the second and third rounds. Stay with USA TODAY Sports for live news and analysis on each pick.
The 2022 NFL Draft is finally here and the Jacksonville Jaguars selected Travon Walker with the No. 1 overall pick. What will happen with Baker Mayfield and the Browns? Will Deebo Samuel be traded? NBC Sports has you covered with every pick in this year’s draft, continuing with Rounds 2 and 3 tonight. Stay tuned
Former Ravens wide receiver Steve Smith Sr. shared some harsh words for wide receiver Marquise Brown
The #49ers picked a running back for the third time in two years. This third-round choice simply has to be a home run pick.
Here is a 2022 NFL draft pick-by-pick breakdown for the Chicago Bears.
The Packers made a trade with the Vikings to go get a receiver.
Here is a 2022 NFL draft pick-by-pick breakdown for the New England Patriots.
Breaking down the Packers' selection of North Dakota State WR Christian Watson at No. 34 overall in the 2022 NFL draft.
Did Bill Belichick find another unexpected gem? Or was this one just a reach?
The Packers went defense with both of their first-round picks on Thursday night, and national writers offered their grades and opinions.
The Seattle Seahawks had quite the route to a top-10 pick in the 2022 NFL Draft.
Here is a 2022 NFL draft pick-by-pick breakdown for the Cleveland Browns.
The Bears selected WR Velus Jones Jr. with the 71st overall pick, giving Justin Fields a new weapon to play with.
According to ESPN's Kimberley A. Martin, the Panthers are apparently in pursuit of Browns QB Baker Mayfield and talks are heating up.
Here is a 2022 NFL draft pick-by-pick breakdown for the Minnesota Vikings.
Who drafted Velus Jones Jr. in the 2022 NFL Draft? Here’s what the Chicago Bears should expect after taking the Tennessee football receiver.