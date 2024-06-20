Kyle Bradish gets Tommy John surgery, out for rest of season

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Former New Mexico State baseball star and current Baltimore Orioles starting pitcher Kyle Bradish received season-ending Tommy John surgery on Wednesday.

Absolutely brutal for former New Mexico State baseball star Kyle Bradish. He'll miss the rest of the 2024 season. Big hit to the Baltimore Orioles' starting pitching rotation. https://t.co/V96MQ4FkWx — Sam Guzman (@SamGuzmanTV) June 19, 2024

Orioles’ general manager Mike Elias announced the news on Bradish to reporters on Wednesday.

Kyle Bradish underwent Tommy John surgery and will miss the remainder of the 2024 season, Mike Elias announced. pic.twitter.com/vl8SJootye — Orioles on MASN (@masnOrioles) June 19, 2024

Bradish will miss the rest of the 2024 season after eight starts. It was in his last start against the Philadelphia Phillies on June 14 when concerns emerged. Bradish left his last start after five innings pitched. O’s manager Brandon Hyde revealed after the game that Bradish had discomfort in his right elbow. A day later, Bradish was placed on the 15-day injured list.

Four days later, it was announced by the O’s that Bradish received Tommy John surgery and will be out the rest of the season.

Elias told reporters Bradish got his surgery done in Arlington, Texas and had an internal brace put in to support his right UCL.

The same UCL that was discovered to be sprained in the off-season and led to Bradish missing the first month of the 2024 season.

Bradish returned to big league action on May 2. This season, he made eight starts, went 2-0 on the bump, posted a 2.75 era with 53 strikeouts in 39.1 innings pitched.

This is brutal for the former NMSU ace who was looking to build on last season where he finished fourth in the AL Cy Young Award vote. This is also a huge blow to the Baltimore Orioles’ starting pitching staff.

