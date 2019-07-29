16-year-old Kyle 'Bugha' Giersdorf wins Fortnite World Cup, takes home $3 million prize

When Kyle Giersdorf first picked up his controller, he was one of 40 million competitors in the game.

On Sunday, the 16-year-old walked away the champion.

16-year-old Kyle "Bugha" Giersdorf won the Fortnite World Cup on Sunday afternoon in New York, taking home a $3 million prize. (Eric Ananmalay/Getty Images)

Giersdorf — or “Bugha” — won the Fortnite World Cup on Sunday afternoon at Arthur Ashe Stadium in New York, and brought home a $3 million prize.

Giersdorf kicked off his afternoon with a win in the first game, picking up nine eliminations right off the bat. By the sixth and final game, he had mounted a 15 point lead behind 18 kills and cruised to the 26-point win.

Kyle @Bugha Giersdorf, 16, is your #FortniteWorldCup singles champion and walks away with $3 million in a wire-to-wire dominant victory. pic.twitter.com/OZzMNNuo3R — ESPN Esports (@ESPN_Esports) July 28, 2019

“The first game, the nerves were a little bit there,” Giersdorf said, via ESPN. “But after that I eased in and realized that I could really take this home if I focused up.”

Epic Games, the company behind the video game, awarded more than $40 million in prizes throughout the tournament. The top 100 players who advanced out of the initial field of 40 million advanced to the finals on site in New York.

"First game the nerves were a little bit there, but after that I eased in." @bugha with @ArdaOcalTV after winning the #FortniteWorldCup singles competition.https://t.co/jeMg4XHDo0 pic.twitter.com/YE77rDpzKz — ESPN Esports (@ESPN_Esports) July 28, 2019

