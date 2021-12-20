Kyle Anderson with an and one vs the Portland Trail Blazers
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
Kyle Anderson (Memphis Grizzlies) with an and one vs the Portland Trail Blazers, 12/19/2021
Kyle Anderson (Memphis Grizzlies) with an and one vs the Portland Trail Blazers, 12/19/2021
The 36-hole total of 27 under earned Team Daly the red-leather Willie Park winner's belts.
It shows just how devastating Jake Paul's right hand truly was when it connected with Tyron Woodley's face.
Following the Panthers' 31-14 loss to the Bills, Matt Rhule didn't shy away from pointing his finger towards Cam Newton once again.
Philadelphia 76ers president Daryl Morey may call up one of his former allies to facilitate a Ben Simmons trade.
Kuminga turned in a career performance on Saturday in his first start during a loss on the road to the Raptors.
In post-truth America, anything can be spun in any direction that the spinner wants it to go. Former Jaguars coach Urban Meyer has become the latest high-profile figure to craft a self-serving word salad in the aftermath of a bad outcome, placing the blame for failure not on his own behavior but on the reaction [more]
And you thought Tiger Woods' son Charlie stole the show at last year's PNC Championship.
Colts quarterback Carson Wentz angrily confronted Patriots pass rusher Matt Judon during Saturday night’s game, for reasons that weren’t clear at the time. But Wentz said after the game that he had very good reasons to be upset. Wentz said that Judon took a cheap shot at Wentz in the place where a man least [more]
Nelly Korda finally got a photo with her golf hero Tiger Woods and Tiger had some words of praise for Nelly's game.
John Harbaugh justified the Ravens' do-or-die 2-point attempt by saying he was "try[ing] to get the win right there." He should've tried to get it five minutes earlier.
The Cardinals have a new plane. You might see it in the air Saturday when they travel to Detroit.
Steph Curry wanted his sixth foul challenged by Steve Kerr, but the Warriors' coach had two good reasons for not doing so.
'Twas the night before the PNC Championship and all through an Orlando-area banquet hall ...
Those discussions were somewhat contentious, added a source. Some within the Nets organization believed Marks left the meeting feeling as if his hand had been forced, he said. Although Durant has signed an extension, Harden (and Irving) have player ...
Moses Moody hasn't been perfect, but Steve Kerr sure likes what he has seen from the Warriors' rookie.
One team has already clinched an NFL playoff berth, but several other aspiring contenders stumbled in a major way during Week 15.
Colts C Ryan Kelly missed the Patriots game due to tragic personal matter.
He could help a contender as a stretch 5 off the bench.
The YouTube star and former UFC champion will contest a rematch tonight
Team Daly broke the tournament record in winning the PNC, but it might have been the widest Tiger Woods ever smiled after a runner-up finish.