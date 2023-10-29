Kyle Anderson with a 2 Pt vs. Miami Heat
Kyle Anderson (Minnesota Timberwolves) with a 2 Pt vs. Miami Heat, 10/28/2023
Kyle Anderson (Minnesota Timberwolves) with a 2 Pt vs. Miami Heat, 10/28/2023
A day ahead of the NBA season kicking off, the wing and T-wolves agree to a rookie extension.
Here's how to watch the Georgia vs. Florida game this week, plus the rest of the Week 9 college football schedule.
Upsets can emerge where we least expect them, so we'll have our eye out for major surprises in Week 9.
Gabriel Moreno struck first with a solo home run in the fourth. The Diamondbacks kept tacking on from there.
Washington scored the game-clinching TD four plays later for a 42-33 win.
Shilo Sanders, the son of Colorado head coach Deion Sanders, delivered a huge hit after a reception by UCLA’s Carsen Ryan late in the second quarter.
With his win in the playoff-opening Southern 500 on Sunday, Kyle Larson clinched entry into the NASCAR Cup Series postseason Round of 12.
Ramsey is reportedly expected to start, but the CB denied a similar report recently.
Here's how to watch the Oregon vs. Utah game this week, plus the rest of the Week 9 college football schedule.
The quarterback entered concussion protocol on Wednesday.
Green injured his ankle during a pickup game ahead of training camp.
Clemson has suffered back-to-back regular season losses for the first time since 2011.
Fury won a split decision by scores of 96-93, 95-94 and 94-95, but former UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou clearly won the night.
The final play of the first half of USC's game vs. Cal came right before the third quarter started.
Oregon kept its College Football Playoff hopes alive with a big road win over Utah.
F1 embarks on a 23-race schedule in 2023, beginning Sunday, March 5, in Sakhir, Bahrain and concluding Nov. 26 in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.
The F1 season continues its tour of the Americas this weekend in the heart of Mexico with the Mexico City Grand Prix.
The NASCAR Cup Series shifts to the tight confines of Martinsville to whittle the playoff field from eight to four Sunday.
Oklahoma had won the last 18 matchups, and its undefeated season is now over.
Almirola returned in 2023 after announcing his retirement in 2022.