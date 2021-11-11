Kyle Anderson with a 2-pointer vs the Charlotte Hornets

The Associated Press

HOUSTON (AP) Jerami Grant scored a season-high 35 points to help the Detroit Pistons beat the Houston Rockets 112-104 on Wednesday night in a matchup of two of the worst teams in the NBA. Detroit improved to 2-8, and Houston dropped to 1-10. Grant shot 12 of 23 from the field, including 4 of 9 from 3-point range.