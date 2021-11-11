Kyle Anderson with a 2-pointer vs the Charlotte Hornets
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
Kyle Anderson (Memphis Grizzlies) with a 2-pointer vs the Charlotte Hornets, 11/10/2021
Kyle Anderson (Memphis Grizzlies) with a 2-pointer vs the Charlotte Hornets, 11/10/2021
HOUSTON (AP) Jerami Grant scored a season-high 35 points to help the Detroit Pistons beat the Houston Rockets 112-104 on Wednesday night in a matchup of two of the worst teams in the NBA. Detroit improved to 2-8, and Houston dropped to 1-10. Grant shot 12 of 23 from the field, including 4 of 9 from 3-point range.
CHICAGO (AP) There is no secret to Lonzo Ball's improved 3-point shooting. Ball made seven of Chicago's 15 3-pointers and Zach LaVine scored 23 points, powering the Bulls to a 117-107 victory over the Dallas Mavericks on Wednesday night. Ball went 7 for 10 from deep and finished with 21 points.
WATCH: Hornets announcer loses his mind following insane Miles Bridges dunk
An Orange County mom has filed a police complaint after her daughter was left with a concussion from a sucker punch during a youth basketball game.
It will take a collective effort from the Warriors to replace Draymond Green if the forward has to miss a few games with a thigh contusion.
Warriors owner Joe Lacob revealed what the team regrets the most about the 2020-21 roster.
Jalen Green wanted to be the No. 1 pick.
Holmgren finished with a rather historic stat line on Tuesday during his debut with Gonzaga in a win over Dixie State.
The Lakers won a second consecutive overtime game Wednesday against the Heat. Here are four takeaways from the game, starting with Russell Westbrook.
Marvin Bagley's agent slammed the Kings when the big man wasn't in the rotation.
Andrew Wiggins was terrific in a win over the Timberwolves, and the Warriors want to see more of that side of his usually mellow nature.
Kevin Durant did something no Nets player has accomplished in the last four decades.
Enjoy the show.
The former Wizard played 40 games for Houston last year, but hasn't played this season.
So there's a rumor that the Celtics are interested in Ben Simmons? Do the deal, before they come to their senses.
In a GQ article released ahead of the premier of Kevin Garnett's "Anything Is Possible" documentary, the NBA Hall of Famer recalls which former Celtics All-Star helped convinced him he could win in Boston.
So well, in fact, that he reportedly could return sooner than originally expected. As in, before Christmas. ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski joined "NBA Countdown" on Wednesday, and reported an extremely exciting update on Thompson. "I'm told if he ...
TNT's Charles Barkley rips into Philadelphia 76ers star Ben Simmons for his latest actions.
As for two other legends Garnett crossed paths with, during a video call a few months later, I ask him about the difference between Michael Jordan and LeBron James. "It's a different level of respect," he replies. "Michael Jordan I looked at as f-- ...
As of Saturday, the Browns and receiver Odell Beckham Jr. agreed to reduce the team’s eventual liability for termination pay from $7.25 million to $4.25 million by shifting $3 million of his remaining pay into a roster bonus, due this week. The two sides then pivoted to another path that got to the same place. [more]