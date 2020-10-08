Kyle Allen: “Show up and be ready when your number’s called”

Washington Football Team quarterback Kyle Allen says he’ll be ready to play on Sunday, because he’s always ready.

Allen, who was promoted to first string after Dwayne Allen was benched this week, said he understands the way opportunities come in the NFL and he won’t miss his.

“It’s an everyday thing: Show up and be ready when your number’s called,” Allen said. “That’s the name of the game in the NFL. Especially for a guy like me who came into the league undrafted, was fourth string to start, got limited reps in early camp, and when you get your opportunities you’ve got to pounce on them and take advantage. That’s been the story of my career so far.”

Allen sounds confident, although not many people are confident in Washington, which is a seven-point underdog on Sunday against the Rams.

