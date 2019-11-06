Kyle Allen to Cam Newton: “Thank you for setting the example”

There is no quarterback controversy in Carolina between the two men in the middle of it.

After news broke that Cam Newton has been placed on injured reserve, Kyle Allen posted on Instagram an image of the two of them hugging, and wrote a message about how much Newton has meant to him and to the Panthers.

“I watched this man do everything in his power to come back from his injury,” Allen wrote. “I watched him lead and be a great teammate day in day out. ⁣Thank you for setting the example. We got you.”

In the offseason, the Panthers will have some tough decisions to make about whether Newton or Allen is their quarterback for 2020 and beyond. For now, Allen has felt nothing but support from Newton.