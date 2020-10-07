Kyle Allen becomes the 22nd starting QB under Washington owner Dan Snyder

Kyle Allen becomes the 22nd starting QB under owner Dan Snyder originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

The revolving door at quarterback for the Washington Football Team continues to turn.

Third-year veteran Kyle Allen will replace second-year pro Dwayne Haskins as Washington's starter on Sunday, the team confirmed on Wednesday. Veteran Alex Smith will be the backup. The move comes just four games into the 2020 season.

When Allen takes the field on Sunday, he'll be the 22nd different starting quarterback for Washington since 2000. The team has simply not had any stability at the quarterback position for the last two-plus decades.

Last season, three different quarterbacks started games for Washington, with Case Keenum leading the way with eight starts. Haskins replaced Keenum in Week 9 and started seven of the final eight games.

The 2020 season was supposed to be Haskins' year, one Washington could use to determine if they could build around him for the future. After for games, head coach Ron Rivera has seen enough.

The most stability Washington has had at signal-caller over this 20-plus year span was from 2015-2017, when Kirk Cousins started 48 consecutive games for the team. But after playing on the franchise tag for two consecutive seasons, Cousins left for Minnesota in free agency on a lucrative deal.

In the two-plus seasons since Cousins departed, Washington has started six different quarterbacks. That's not a recipe for winning football.

Quarterback instability usually does not lead to victories, and in Washington that is certainly the case. The team has just four playoff appearances and just two postseason victories since owner Dan Snyder purchased the team in 1999. Washington has not won a playoff game since 2007.

Here is a list of every Washington Football Team starting quarterback since 1999:

Dwayne Haskins (11 starts)

Colt McCoy (7 starts)

Case Keenum (8 starts)

Mark Sanchez (1 start)

Josh Johnson (3 starts)

Alex Smith (10 starts)

Kirk Cousins (57 starts)

Robert Griffin III (35 starts)

John Beck (3 starts)

Rex Grossman (16 starts)

Donovan McNabb (13 starts)

Jason Campbell (52 starts)

Todd Collins (3 starts)

Mark Brunnell (33 starts)

Tim Hasselbeck (5 starts)

Patrick Ramsey (24 starts)

Danny Wuerffel (4 starts)

Shane Matthews (7 starts)

Jeff George (7 starts)

Tony Banks (14 starts)

Brad Johnson (27 starts)