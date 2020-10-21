Kyle Allen on Alex Smith: 'He’s been extremely helpful for me' originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

For an NFL quarterback, skill is only half the battle in achieving success. Preparation is crucial, as understanding opposing schemes, fixing mistakes and mastering the offense can be the difference on Sunday.

Though Kyle Allen got experience as a starter in 2019 with the Panthers, he's still a young quarterback that is continuing to learn on the fly. Not only on the field but in the film room as well. Luckily for him, Washington's quarterback room features a veteran with plenty of experience in both departments.

Alex Smith may be the backup on the depth chart for now, but Allen has seen his teammate work as hard as anyone on a daily basis. Washington's starter is following suit.

"I think even though he’s done everything in his power to get back to the active roster and even when he wasn’t suiting out for game day earlier in the year, he was preparing his ass off," Allen said. "He was having those conversations on Tuesdays and Wednesdays and Thursdays. We’re in there grinding on tape and talking about different looks and talking about different situations. He’s been as locked in as anybody in this building."

Download and subscribe to the Washington Football Talk podcast

Even when Smith was battling back from a serious leg injury in 2018 and missed all of the 2019 season, it was understood how important he still was to the quarterback situation in Washington. His experience and resilience are traits that any young passer can benefit from studying.

Smith may be aiming to regain the No. 1 spot that Allen now holds, but that has only helped Allen grow. With the veteran going all-in on everything he does, the third-year passer has been able to work by his side and observe the work ethic needed to find success in the NFL.

"He’s been extremely helpful for me and everybody in that room," Allen said.