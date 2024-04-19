Kyla Davis and Hunter Jones Earn MIAA Field Athlete of the Week Honors

PITTSBURG, KS – Pitt State’s Kyla Davis and Hunter Jones earned field athlete of the week honors.

With a clearance of nearly 14 feet, Kyla Davis would win the Pacific Coast Invitational, earning the second best mark in division two this season.

Jones would post a top point total in division two at the decathlon, with his best events being the high jump and pole vault.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSNF/KODE | FourStatesHomepage.com.