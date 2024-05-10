Guard KyKy Tandy, who played four seasons for the Xavier Musketeers before playing last season at Jacksonville State, reposted a tweet Thursday by Joe Tipton indicating that Tandy has committed to Florida Atlantic.

On3's Jamie Shaw reported in April that Tandy also heard from Oklahoma, Auburn, West Virginia, St. John's, Wisconsin and Tulsa.

Tandy, from Hopkinsville, Kentucky, averaged 17.8 points per game in 32 games last season for the Gamecocks. He was named first-team all-Conference USA.

KyKy Tandy at Jacksonville State

FAU finished last season with a 25-9 record, 14-4 in the American Athletic Conference. The Owls lost to Northwestern in the first round of the NCAA tournament. One year earlier, the Owls went 35-4, and reached the Final Four of the NCAA tourney.

Tandy averaged 2.2 points per game in 22 games in his final season at XU. After his first season for the Muskies, Tandy was named to the Big East Conference all-Freshman team.

Tandy committed to Jacksonville State in April 2023.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: KyKy Tandy, former Xavier guard, commits to Florida Atlantic