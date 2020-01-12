Kwon Alexander's value to 49ers not measured in stat sheet vs. Vikings

SANTA CLARA - Kwon Alexander might not have shown up on the stat sheets in the 49ers' 27-10 win over the Vikings but his presence was felt by everyone on the field.

It was Alexander's first game action since Week 10 during which he tore his pectoral muscle and was eventually placed on injured reserve. The 49ers linebacker remained very close with the team, adding energy on the sidelines during games but he presence on the field has been missed.

"There's so much more swag and confidence when he's out there," linebacker Fred Warner said. "He's great. I love being out there with him. He's a leader. There's a lot more to it than him just being a good ballplayer out there. His value is huge for the team."

Coach Kyle Shanahan noted that even when he's not racking up defensive statistics Alexander is affecting the play on the field.

"Having Kwon out there, the times I'm looking up watching him, the way he flew around, made some plays on the screens," Shanahan said. "Even when he flew and missed the guy on the screen, he makes the back have to come to a complete stop and cut back the other way, then our pass rushers can get there."

Alexander's return coincided with the return of both Dee Ford and Jaquiski Tartt. The defense was re-energized and held Vikings running back Dalvin Cook to nine carries for a season-low 18 yards and six receptions for eight yards.

The Vikings offense was held to seven first downs and only 147 total yards, 21 yards of which were on the ground.

Alexander wasn't surprised at all with the defense shutting down Cook, who had five 100-yards games and posted 1,135 yards over 14 games in 2019. He believes the 49ers' defense can even get better.

"We were able to be us," Alexander said. "Once we do that, we can go out there and have fun and when we play together as a team it's hard to beat us. That is all we have to do and we are going to go far.

"We were just being legendary, being ourselves. We work hard. We worked hard this week. Everybody came to work ready, with a lot of excitement, a lot of energy and it showed out there on the field. That is how we did that."

Most of all, Alexander was overjoyed to be in front of the fans.

"The Faithful is crazy," Alexander said. "The fans, I love them. They were out there. They were supporting us. We had to go out there and do our job for them and we got the job done."

"Man, it felt amazing. I'm so happy."

